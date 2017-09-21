Ex-bus driver acquitted of drunken driving charges

EAST BROOKFIELD, Mass. (AP) - A former middle school bus driver from Massachusetts has been acquitted of charges that she drove her bus while drunk.

The Telegram & Gazette reports that a jury this week found 51-year-old Allison Silvestri not guilty of driving under the influence of alcohol and negligent driving.

No children were on board when Silvestri, of Sturbridge, drove to Tantasqua Regional Junior High School on March 11, 2016. Police and fire personnel went to the school for what was at first called a diabetic episode. But upon arrival they arrested her, saying her speech was thick and slurred and her eyes were bloodshot and glassy.

Silvestri denied having consumed alcohol.

Her lawyer said "there was not a lot of evidence that showed impairment."

Information from: Telegram & Gazette (Worcester, Mass.), http://www.telegram.com

