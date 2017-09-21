Center for EcoTechnology helps people and businesses reduce waste and save energy

The Center for EcoTechnology is working to help people and businesses save energy and reduce waste through a variety of programs.

Everyday People involved in the eco-fellowship program work hands-on with our community while also gaining valuable skills to build on in the future.

"The center does a lot. We have our hands in a lot of programs when it comes to energy and waste," said Emily Gaylord, marketing manager with the Center for EcoTechnology.

From wasted food to building materials and recycling, the Center for EcoTechnology, or CET, is focused on making green make sense.

Gaylord told Western Mass News that the non-profit , located in Northampton, is going into their 40th year of business.

"When energy assessments became a thing, we were there. When businesses started thinking of wasted food, we were there. We've seen the market shift over four decades and we've evolved with it," Gaylord

CET is also out in the community, educating the public through their outreach team and also, the eco-fellowship program

"What makes it so spectacular is we believe were creating the next environmental leaders. This planet, hopefully, will go on for a really long time and we want to give people the tools to care for it," Gaylord noted.

Only five percent of applicants are accepted into the fellowship.

"It's for young professionals out of college to work with us, 11 months, in a variety of our programs," Gaylord said.

Willow Cohn, an outreach fellow, said that she's had her eyes on this program since college.

"I was interested in going into some environmental technology job and when I saw the fellowship, it excited me because I'm not sure what exact path to take and fellowship gives me opportunity to explore different options," Cohn added.

Willow is from Michigan, did canvassing in Alaska, and then environmental education in Alabama, and now, she's bringing her experience to western Massachusetts to teach everyday people at different events.

"My role is to bridge that gap and talk to them about making the next step, reduce carbon footprint, make basic conversation," Cohn noted.

Her holistic way of thinking is one quality that stood out

"She wants to know the science, she wants to know how to talk about it with people, how to reach people who aren't being reached, so to have someone who's thinking that way from the start is a really important quality and something that makes her competitive in the fellowship," Gaylord added.

Cohn is the face of CET, meeting thousands of people, and offering the community practical advice on energy efficiency and waste reduction

"We're merging science and technology and we think it's going to be better for people and the earth, and it'll save us money and make the earth be cleaner," Cohn said.

The steps to efficiency and waste reduction are easy and Cohn, along with CET, are happy to help you easily save money and improve your life.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.