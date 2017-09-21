State: Hampden Co. resident diagnosed with West Nile Virus

Officials have announced that a western Massachusetts resident is the state's second human case of West Nile Virus this year.

The state's Department of Public Health said Thursday that the diagnosis of West Nile Virus in a Hampden County resident in his 60s was confirmed by testing done at the state's Public Health Laboratory.

That person, according to the state, was hospitalized during his illness, but has since been released.

.“We are fortunate this year to have had relatively few people seriously ill from West Nile virus despite the fact that the virus in mosquitoes is widespread throughout Massachusetts. However, the risk of infection will continue until we have a hard freeze. That means it continues to be important to take steps to avoid mosquito bites, including using repellents and clothing to reduce exposed skin, dumping standing water, and moving indoors when you notice mosquitoes biting you," said state epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown in a statement.

The DPH noted that West Nile is usually transmitted through a bite of an infected mosquito and that while the virus can infect those of all ages, people over age 50 are at higher risk of the disease.

"Most people infected with WNV will have no symptoms. When present, WNV symptoms tend to include fever and flu-like illness. In rare cases, more severe illness can occur," the DPH added in a statement.

The first human case this year was reported in a Bristol County resident in his 50s on September 8

There were 16 human cases of West Nile Virus infection in 2016.

