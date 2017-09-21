School buses find ways to navigate through Big E traffic

While thousands head out to enjoy some fun at the Big E, traffic becomes a major problem residents and school children.

Those in West Springfield and surrounding towns are no stranger to Big E traffic, and that includes Agawam Public Schools.

After an incident in 2015 when busses got kids home really late, they have made some improvements.



During Connecticut Day at the fair two years ago, Agawam school busses were trying to get kids home when they got stuck in massive traffic backups.

"I was not in the position then, but I was in the district and I remember some of the things that happened. The police stepped up there and went as far as escorting some of our busses," said Superintendent Steve Lemanski.



Since then, the school system has worked with the bus company and the police department to improve the system.

When the bus company needs help they radio to dispatch for police assistance. they also call home to parents to let them know traffic is particularly bad on certain days.



"We want to make sure that they know they’re children are cared for while they are at the schools waiting for the busses and that the busses will take their children home safely," the Superintendent added.

The Agawam School Department is confident that the kids will get home, they just might have a longer ride than usual.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.