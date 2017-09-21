Detours, construction impacting businesses along Springfield's riverfront

Traffic around the I-91 viaduct project in Springfield may be easing up a bit in the next three months.

MassDOT said that several key ramps and roads should be open this fall.

That's good news for restaurants near the Basketball Hall of Fame, who said that detours and general construction is putting the breaks on business.

Union Street that connects West Columbus Avenue and Hall of Fame Avenue under I-91 is shut down. That means one less way to get to businesses surrounding the Basketball Hall of Fame, like Max's Tavern.

"Union Street now being closed right off the exit definitely hasn't been great for us. It was our easiest access to get here," said Eric Karadimas with Max's Tavern.

MassDOT told Western Mass News that drivers can expect additional road closures and detours in this area.

Karadimas said that it's confusing for customers and it's cutting into business.

"I think a lot of people are having trouble getting here because it seems like every other month different roads close," Karadimas added.

Just down Hall of Fame Avenue at Pizzeria Uno's, it's the same story.

Bartender Ryan Griffin said that ramp closures on 91 make it difficult for patrons to find their way to this side of the river.

"Both the exits at any point and time can be shut down, you never really know. You just show up one day and sometimes there's cones and sometimes there isn't," Griffin said.

Now that Union Street is closed, the good news is Broad Street is open. If you're headed south on 91, exit 4 is your best bet, then loop around back under 91 to get onto broad.

Headed north? Use exit 5 then left on broad will get you here.

"At the end of the day, I'm hoping that the veins will open up a little bit more so that traffic can flow a little better as it is and maybe be better then before," Griffin explained.

That may come sooner then later. MassDOT told Western Mass News today that within the next three months they plan to:

Reopen all northbound lanes and ramps along the elevated highway

Re-open exit 6 southbound

Complete decking

That's good news as restaurants here look ahead to the holiday season.

MassDOT also told Western Mass News that by this spring, they expect all lanes and ramps to be open along the I-91 Springfield corridor.

