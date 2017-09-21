Red Cross donations helping Hurricane Harvey victims recover

Several storms and natural disasters have dominated the headlines over the last few weeks.

Hurricane Harvey devastated Texas and continues to impact thousands.

Americans across the country opened their wallets to help with many in western Massachusetts donating to the Red Cross.

Some are wondering how their donation dollars are being put to use.

If you were one of the many that donated to the Red Cross, we stopped by the Western Massachusetts chapter to find out how your checks donated have helped out in Texas.

"Some of the funding is definitely already being used and helping people that have been affected by the recent storms that we have," said Jen Garutti, executive director of the Western Massachusetts Red Cross.

Garutti has had a busy storm season so far. If you can think back, before Hurricane Maria and Irma, there was Harvey.

So many Western Mass News viewers donated to the Red Cross' relief efforts for the southern communities hit hard by the storm.

"We have over 5,800 Red Cross volunteers in multiple locations and have given out 3.35 million meals and snacks, so that is a good idea of where your donor dollars go," Garutti noted.

The agency is currently processing applications for financial assistance for families who lost so much in Hurricane Harvey.

Garutti said that the recovery process is a long one.

"The need in Texas is still great. There are still thousands still in shelters with our Red Cross partners in Texas, so that is an ongoing effort as well as the new storms," Garutti explained.

Garutti said that from the Red Cross' perspective, monetary donations are the best way to help those still suffering from Hurricane Harvey.

To make a monetary donation to the Red Cross, you can CLICK HERE.

