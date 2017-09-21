Westfield Police search for missing teen

Westfield Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a missing teen male.

David Benitez, age 16, was last seen yesterday around 2:30pm.

He was last seen wearing tan pants, a black t-shirt, white/black Jordan sneakers, and a baseball hat.

He is described to be around 150 lbs, 5'10'', with short dark brown hair.

Anyone with any information with regard to David Benitez is asked to call the Westfield Police Department at 413-562-5411.

