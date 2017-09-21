How to get in touch with family and friends in Puerto Rico

Roads ruined, houses flooded, and communities forever changed in the wake of Hurricane Maria tearing through the island of Puerto Rico.

A majority of the island is still without power meaning. It is difficult for those there to contact loved ones and those who have family or friends on the island to make sure that they are okay.

The landline at Nueva Esperanza in Holyoke has been a lifeline for many Puerto Rican families.

"We have had people come in crying looking to use our phone," said Nelson Roman.

In the wake of Hurricane Maria, many family and friends have tried to get in contact with their loved ones in Puerto Rico without any success.

"I haven't heard from my grandfather from two days ago. Mel and I were talking about her not hearing from her father. We are struggling trying to get any word from our family down in Puerto Rico," Roman noted.

Nueva Esperanza in Holyoke has become a meeting place for those waiting for news, offering counseling services and serving as a location to drop-off items.

Roman said that after speaking with representatives of the Puerto Rican government, first aide kit supplies and water filtration systems are the most critically needed.

Roman added that later today, he and other organizations will meet with local leaders, as well as members of Barnes Air National Guard Base, to discuss any options of delivering supplies to the island.

In the meantime, if you are looking to get in touch with loved ones, you can call:

Puerto Rico's Federal Affairs Administration: 202-778-0710

Puerto Rico Tourism Company: 877-976-2400

Puerto Rico Radio Station: 787-777-0940

The Red Cross also has a free 'Safe and Well' website where you can post if you are safe or to search for family and friends.

"We are such a tight knit community that it brings me joy to see everyone come together and really try to support our island family," Roman noted.

