Westfield State University now investigating several racist messages on campus

After offensive comments were written on a dorm room white board, tonight we've learned there have been at least two other incidents.

The university told Western Mass News that the n-word was written in marker on an elevator wall and another student who attended last night's rally said he found a note on his door this morning.

It read, “Black people don't deserve to be united. Your worth nothing.”

Students said enough is enough.

"There is racism alive and well on campus and we just want admin to take it more seriously," said Kiara Dade.

The university said they are investigating the incidents.

In fact, they've scheduled a "Day of Acknowledgement and Listening” tomorrow in the Owl's Nest on campus.

President Ramon Torrecilha released a statement reading in part quote:

"These conversations will be integral as the university puts together a plan of action to better educate and sensitize the full campus community on the host of issues related to inclusivity."

