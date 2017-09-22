Fall start seasonable but summer like temps set to return

It's a bit cooler and a lot drier this morning! It feels more like September. Meanwhile, post-tropical storm Jose continues to sit off-shore, about 150 miles southeast of Nantucket and is very slowly moving west over the next two days as well as weakening. The storm continues to bring much of southern New England cloud cover. Rain will stay confined to eastern Mass with tropical storm force winds over the Cape and Islands, which they will deal with into tomorrow.

The sky will end up mostly cloudy today keeping temperatures in the low to middle 70s. Showers may creep into the Worcester hills, but we remain dry with a northerly breeze. Tomorrow will start mostly cloudy as Jose weakens and high pressure takes over, more sun returns in the afternoon. Temps will bounce right back into the middle 80s.

A ridge of high pressure remains in control across the East and continues to build into New England this weekend. Mid-summer like temperatures are on tap, especially for Sunday and Monday with highs approaching 90 in the lower valley! We may challenge some records! With a weakening Jose, we may still have some clouds around but sunshine should still dominate.

We begin the first week of fall feeling like mid-summer, with above normal temperatures lasting through Thursday. A cold front will move through but not until Thursday. This front will bring a few showers and much cooler temperatures. A trough of low pressure over the Great Lakes will be headed in our direction for the late week and Maria should be tracking north off the coast. The trough looks to keep Maria out to sea!

