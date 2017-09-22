Record heat possible this weekend in western Mass

Jose continues to weaken and linger off the southern New England coast through Saturday. Our breeze will continue this evening and overnight, keeping temperatures around 60 where it is breezy. For spots like the northern Berkshires, some lows in the lower 50s are likely again tonight. Clouds remain scattered with more clearing expected by dawn.

A very toasty weekend is on the way as a ridge of high pressure builds across the Northeast. With a mostly sunny sky Saturday, temperatures will climb into the middle 80s by the afternoon in the valley. We will have a lighter breeze with winds only around 5 to 15 mph.

The ridge will be overhead Sunday and Monday and our temperatures will max out around 90 both days, possibly tying or breaking records! We will see very little cloud cover, so grab the sunscreen! If you’re headed to the beaches to cool off, remember a weakened Jose is still causing dangerous rip currents.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, a back-door cold front will move southward moderating temperatures and bringing a bit more cloud cover. We do remain warm however, with highs in the 80s both days.

Hurricane Maria will be headed up the coast, but offshore next week, but the exact track remains uncertain. At the least, more big swells at the beaches are expected and possibly more clouds farther inland. A trough will move from the Great Lakes by the end of the week with much cooler weather for New England and should also boot Maria out to sea.

