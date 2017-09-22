Stefanik School in Chicopee closed due to a water main break

The Stefanik School in Chicopee is closed for the day due to a water main break on Meadow Street.

Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk said that Meadow Street is closed from Meetinghouse Road to Stedman Street.

There's no word on what caused the water main break.

Wilk noted that it's possible that repairs may go past 12 p.m. and into the afternoon.

Motorists are being advised to avoid the area or seek alternate routes if possible.

