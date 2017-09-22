Stefanik School in Chicopee closed Friday due to a water main break

The Stefanik School in Chicopee is closed for the day due to a water main break on Meadow Street.

Chicopee Police tell Western Mass News that the road is closed from Meetinghouse Road to Stedman Street.

Still no word on what caused the water main break.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area and seek alternative routes as they repair.

