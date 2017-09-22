Water main break along Meadow St. in Chicopee repaired

It was an unexpected day off from school for some students in Chicopee after a large water main break spilled more than 300,000 gallons.

The break happened at about 2:30 a.m. Friday on Meadow Street, between Meetinghouse Road to Stedman Street.

"When our officer arrived, he discovered water pouring out of the road. He made the proper calls and we shut down the road," said Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk.

The Chicopee water superintendent told Western Mass News that a shut-off valve that failed is to blame.

"It caused the closure of Stefanik School. It would have been too chaotic to have the kids being dropped off with buses and everything like that," Wilk added. Nearby distributing company J. Polep was also affected, but they told Western Mass News that business was not inturupted. Wilk said that the sheer volume of the water caused part of the road to sink and the sidewalk to collapse on a gas main.

"The water department showed up and Columbia Gas showed up as well just to check their lines because part of the sidewalk collapsed and they found that none of their pipes were damaged," Wik explained.

The DPW said that the break is now fixed. Water was restored late this afternoon and Stefanik School should be open for business on Monday.

"Good thing it's on a Friday. It gives the kids a three-day weekend and parents a little more time to spend with the kids," Wilk said.

Work, however, on the Meadow Street continues. The DPW told Western Mass News crews are patching the road right now, so that it's open for traffic this weekend.

Crews will work on a permanent fix later next week.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.