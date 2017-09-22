Westfield State's president holds assembly regarding racist comments on-campus

Racist and sexist comments have been found at Westfield State University.

The latest was a note left on a student's door following a rally against another instance of someone writing the n-word on another student's door.

Today, the university's president is hosting two information sessions for students and staff:

Westfield State University student woke up to a handwritten note that reads "black people don't desearve to be 'united.' your worth nothing!"

That isn't the first instance of reported racism on the university's campus this week.

That note followed a rally at the campus’ globe on Wednesday night after another student shared these messages left on her dorm room door. One message was sexist, the other used a racial slur.

"I didn't know about it until today, but I got an email talking about racist notes left on people's door," said Frank Hegarty. Students that we spoke with said that hateful speech doesn’t define their school. "It's kind of sad that ignorance doesn't stop. It's tiring." said William Rivera, a sophomore at WSU. One student that we spoke with offered this idea as suggestion. "I don't know if we could put cameras in the hallways, but that would help. Knowing we are being watched, it would keep those kids from doing stuff like that," that student said.

At Ely Campus Center, WSU President Ramon Torrecilha held two informational meetings with student and staff.

Western Mass News was asked to not attend in order for those present to feel that they could speak freely.

Students and staff had a chance to share their thoughts on how to move forward from these incidents as the president reaffirms that if they find those responsible for these message he or she will be expelled from the school.

"Racism, sexism, and hate speech has no place at this institution," Torrecilha said.

Torrecilha said that the recent hate speech sprawled on elevator walls, white boards and left on notes outside dorm rooms do not define Westfield State University. He organized a day of acknowledgment and listening for students where many could share ideas on how to move forward.

"We need to think about what it means to be a part of this community," Torrecilha explained.

From taking a look at the curriculum to what the president called the climate in the classrooms and the residents halls of campus were just some of the ideas proposed in today's sessions.

"It forces the community to deal with the immediacy of what is happening, but after you need to regroup and figure out next steps," Torrecilha added.

The president said those next steps could include bringing in an outside firm to put measures into place for all to see this space as an inclusive place to learn.

He reaffirmed that those who penned these hateful messages will be kicked out of school if found.

"I would like to ask that this person or persons come forward. This was a coward act," Torrecilha said.

Anyone who has information on who has left these messages can report it through the 'Silent Witness' program through Westfield State's public safety department.

The school also let students know that there are resources for emotional and spiritual support on-campus.