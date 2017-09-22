Westfield State's president to hold assembly regarding racist comments on campus

Students at Westfield State University continue to search for answers after a series of racist comments were found on campus.

The schools president is holding a campus wide assembly Friday morning in regards to the recent incidents.

So far there have been three reported incidents this week alone.

The first reported incident took place earlier in the week when one student had a racist and sexist message on the whiteboard of her dorm room door.

The school said they've been doing what they can to find out who is responsible and what they can do to prevent them from happening again.

Westfield State University President Roman Torrecilha said they've tried to engage students and faculty into talking about racism since last year. Staff and administrators have been on campus early in the morning and into the night, hoping to find a solution and keep their students safe.

The schools public safety officers have been doubling their efforts on campus as well.

The racist messages were sent directly to students this week, and one a note was left on a students door that read,"black people don't deserve to be united. You're worth nothing." The n-word was later found written in marker on one of the residence hall elevators. Friday's assembly will run from 10 in the morning until noon and another assemble will be held from 1 to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.