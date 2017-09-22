Adopt a cat for only $5 at Dakin Humane Society

You can adopt a furry friend this Friday for only $5 at the Dakin Humane Society in Springfield and Leverett.
The animal shelter has hosted this event in the past in hopes to give felines a chance to have a happy life in a new home.
Dakin recently rescued a number of animals down south that were displaced after Hurricane Harvey and Irma.
Select adult cats will be up for adoption with the discounted price in Springfield from noon to 5:30 p.m. and in Leverett from noon to 4:30 p.m.
To find out more information on the event, CLICK HERE.
