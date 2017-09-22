Baystate staff member helps calm patient in unique way

A touching moment between a hospital staff member and a patient has now been seen by thousands.

Baystate Health said that on Saturday, a patient in a unit that specializes in acute elder care at Baystate Medical Center's Daly building was feeling a bit restless.

Hospital staff reportedly made several attempts to find something that would help make the patient feel better, but had no luck.

The staff then came up with a unique idea that might just strike a chord with the patient and soon, patient care technician Ricardo Morales was called to the unit.

Baystate explained that the patient had expressed a love for music and in his spare time, Morales is a dance instructor who enjoys sharing his talent with others.

"Ricardo extended his hand to this lovely patient, who gladly accepted, and the two began to dance in the hallways. It was evident to everyone watching (staff, visitors, and other patients) that this patient was overjoyed and filled with delight swaying to the music with her new dance partner," Baystate noted.

A photo of that moment was taken and shared on social media. Since then, it has garnered over 1,700 reactions, over 200 shares, and over 100 comments on Baystate Health's Facebook page.

“It was just the sweetest thing I have seen in a long time. It reminds us why we started this unit, and the reasons we all got into healthcare. I mean, you should have seen her smile when Ricardo dipped her!" said nurse Izzy Barbosa in a statement.

