Springfield man who transported cocaine sentenced

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - A Massachusetts man who pleaded guilty to transporting two kilograms of cocaine to Connecticut has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Roland Pino-Martinez, of Springfield, was also sentenced this week to three years' probation in federal court in Hartford. Pino-Martinez had pleaded guilty in October conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine.

Authorities say police found two kilograms of cocaine in the 29-year-old Pino-Martinez's vehicle during a 2016 arrest on Interstate 91 in Connecticut. Police say Pino-Martinez acted as a courier for a cocaine supplier in Springfield. Authorities Pino-Martinez routinely transported drugs to a New Haven barbershop that acted as a front for a drug ring.

Pino-Martinez and nine others have been sentenced in the investigation.

