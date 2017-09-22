Man accused of killing 4 told officers: 'I freed them' - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Man accused of killing 4 told officers: 'I freed them'

GROTON, Mass. (AP) - Authorities say a man accused of killing three family members and a caretaker in Massachusetts told officers he "freed them."

Records released Friday by the police say Orion Krause told officers he killed his mother, grandparents and a caretaker with a baseball bat.

The documents say Krause began singing after telling the officers about the incident. The records also say Krause told a nurse during a medical evaluation he uses heroin.

The 22-year-old man from Maine has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail at a mental health facility, pending a competency evaluation.

Krause's lawyer Edward Wayland had fought the release of the records, saying they would cause Krause's family grief. Wayland didn't immediately return a phone message.

Krause recently graduated from Oberlin College in Ohio.

