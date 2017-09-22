Two UMass fraternities in trouble over recent incidents

Two fraternities associated with the University of Massachusetts Amherst have been disciplined following two recent incidents.

In a statement, UMass said that Phi Sigma Kappa has been placed on interim restriction as the university investigates a possible violation of the school's Code of Student Conduct following a disturbance that occurred outside the house at the end of a party on Sunday, September 10.

During that disturbance, a 17-year-old man was injured after his ear was reportedly bitten.

"As a result, the fraternity is restricted from hosting or sponsoring activities at its residence on North Pleasant Street," the statement noted.

The university added that Theta Chi, also located on North Pleasant Street, has been placed on interim suspension due to a possible violation of the Code of Student Conduct following a party on Saturday, September 16.

"The university immediately responds to situations of concern and potential violations of university policy involving fraternities and sororities, taking these situations very seriously. It works closely with fraternities and sororities on strategies to make them successful student organizations,"

The investigation into the incident at Phi Sigma Kappa remains ongoing by Amherst Police.

