Springfield Police investigating home invasion

Springfield Police are investigating a home invasion on Liberty Street.

The incident took place around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

Police told Western Mass News that there were no injuries. However, our crew on-scene saw someone come out of the house and put into an ambulance with what appeared to be blood on them.

The detective bureau is now investigating.

No word on any suspects or arrests.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.