WNE professor gives insight into CTE found in Hernandez's brain

Nearly five months after Aaron Hernandez took his own life inside his prison cell, we learned he had a severe case of CTE or chronic traumatic encephalopathy.

It's caused by repeated blows to the head.

Arie Mobley, assistant professor of neuroscience at Western New England University, looked at the pictures of Hernandez's brain released by scientists at Boston University.

"Definitely the cerebral cortex is affected and that's where our higher order brain processing is, so he was losing that. That was degenerating. That's why he would have been experiencing dementia," Mobley noted.

Lawyers for the former New England Patriot tight end said that scientists at BU told them that Hernandez had a severe case of CTE and his brain looked more like that of a 67-year-old man who played football.

Mobley said that CTE is very serious.

"If you get hit repeatedly in one section and that starts to degenerate, you'll definitely see a symptoms," Mobley explained.

Mobley told Western Mass News that because of the severity of the CTE, Hernandez may have been having trouble remembering things and being impulsive and aggressive.

"He may have not been able to make decisions as well, acting maybe more on an instinctual basis, so it may have been easier to make the decision," Mobley said.

Hernandez's brain was brought to scientists at Boston University, where Mobley said an extensive look at his brain was most likely done.

"They would section the brain into thin sections and then use markers that actually stain specific proteins that are expressed in cells and so the marker they used labels the protein deposit that indicates you have CTE," Mobley added.

Mobley said that she's hoping this raises even more awareness about the dangers of repeated head injuries and contact sports. She said that anytime you suffer a head injury, you should always go to your doctor to get checked out.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.