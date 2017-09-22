Nurses at Berkshire County hospital plan 1-day strike

The union representing registered nurses at the Berkshire Medical Center say they plan to hold a one-day strike to protest stalled contract talks.

The Massachusetts Nurses Association said Friday that the nearly 800 nurses at the Pittsfield hospital will stage the job action from 7 a.m. on Oct. 3 through 7 a.m. on Oct. 4.

The union said in a statement it had been bargaining with Berkshire County's largest hospital for the past year, but management had declined to negotiate "concrete improvements" to staffing levels and patient care.

In a statement to The Berkshire Eagle, hospital executives said the union had misrepresented management's handling of the negotiations. They have said the hospital would be forced to hire replacement nurses for a full week if the strike is carried out.

Information from: The Berkshire (Mass.) Eagle, http://www.berkshireeagle.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.