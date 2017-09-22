Springfield radio station taking donations for Hurricane Maria victims

A Spanish radio station in Springfield's South End is doing their part in helping the people of Puerto Rico devastated by Hurricane Maria.

Phones have been ringing off the hook at 107.9 La Hora Zero, the radio station in Springfield's South End, as they raise money for the victims of Hurricane Maria.

"We decided to open the radio station to do a radio marathon for Puerto Rico," said Evelyn Edwards.

And donations are coming in quicker than the staff at the station can take them.

The station has already received tons of cases of water, canned foods, and baby items.

They'll be putting it all in a box and shipping it down to the island, devastated by Hurricane Maria.

"Right now we want to help Puerto Rico. It’s very hard to get in there. They're completely devastated, and so we made a list of things that we need."

Things like:

First aid kits

Water

Flash lights

Batteries

Baby supplies

"I have members of my church that are devastated, don't know anything about their parents, grandparents and a lot of people. We've been bombarded with a lot of calls."

The radio station said they will continue this donation drive until Monday.

If you'd like to donate you can bring things right here to 464 Main Street in Springfield's South End.

