Springfield School takes on the Kindness Rock Challenge

A Springfield School is sending positive messages to their students and beyond, one rock at a time.

It's called the Kindness Rock Challenge, and with the help of their teachers, the students said this may just be what people need to get their day, perhaps their life turned around.

Most know the feeling. A long day of work ahead, a midterm exam, or some stressful times at home.

Life isn't always easy, and that's why students at the Zanetti School in Springfield are accepting a challenge to spread kindness as far as the eyes can see.

"We put out of our building to make people happy when they walk by, so if they have like a rough day, they will walk by the kindness rocks. They get happy," said Addison Grant.

The challenge comes from the Kindness Rock Project, a hobby gone nationwide by Megan Murphy, a Cape Cod resident.

After losing her parents at a young age, she had no one to turn to during those stressful moments, so she started looking for signs on her daily walks along the beach, such as a heart shaped rock or a face in the sand.

She felt others must be looking too, and felt leaving behind kindness rocks could give them something to live for.

Assistant Principal Alexandra Clines told Western Mass News that the school hopes students and school visitors can relate to these messages one way or another.

"It's such a wonderful way to show how much we care about each other. And really just put more positivity out into the world."

At a time when friends and family need it most, these students hope their kindness can rub off on other schools nearby.

Parents and passerbys are encouraged to take a moment, find your favorite rock, and spread the kindness even further.

