23 people displaced after 2 buildings catch fire in West Springfield

Nearly two dozen people including both adults and children, have been displaced following a fire in West Springfield at 2 apartment buildings.

The West Springfield Fire Department tells Western Mass News 23 people have no home to go back to after a fire spread from one apartment building to another.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just before 9:30 p.m. Friday. This was for 94 Bosworth Street, a 4 unit apartment building.

Fire Deputy Michael Culver says when firefighters arrived they found flames on the left side of the house. "First and Second floor porch area...," explained Culver.

The fire spread up to the attic and over to a 3 unit apartment building next door at 88-90 Bosworth St.

Luckily, the Fire Department reports everyone living inside the 2 apartment complexes were able to make it out safely with the help of others.

"Neighbors assisted in evacuating the tenants prior to (our) arrival," noted Culver. Firefighters worked to control the two structures fire. Mutual aid was called in from Agawam, Westfield, and Springfield and police closed off the area to traffic. "Fire was probably brought under control 10:30 - 11 p.m." Culver told Western Mass News.

Both apartment buildings are inhabitable and damage between the two structures is estimated at $300,000-$350,000.

The State Fire Marshal's Office was notified and came to the scene to assist. The Red Cross was also called in and is helping those who have been displaced.

No word yet what caused the fire to erupt at 94 Bosworth St. but the Fire Department says the fire alarms did sound.

The affected apartment buildings are not too far from The Big E. As far as any pets in the home... "(A) cat got out while we were going through the building and a firefighter brought out a puppy," said Culver Saturday morning West Springfield firefighters remained on scene. We saw a fire crew still there at around 7 a.m. Police told us they reopened the road by about 6 a.m. At this time, the fire remains under investigation by the West Springfield Fire Department and the State Fire Marshal's Office.

