West Springfield crews respond to apartment complex fire on Bosworth Street

West Springfield Police and Fire Dept. have responded on scene to a building fire on 90 Bosworth Street.

West Springfield Police tell us that they responded to the call at 9:30p.

Bosworth Street is blocked while crews work to put out the flames.

The affected building is a short distance away from the Big E.

