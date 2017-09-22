West Springfield crews respond to apartment complex fire on Bosworth Street

West Springfield Police and Fire Dept. have responded on scene to a building fire on 90 Bosworth Street.
West Springfield Police tell us that they responded to the call at 9:30p.
Bosworth Street is blocked while crews work to put out the flames.
The affected building is a short distance away from the Big E.
Western Mass News will bring you more info as it becomes available.
