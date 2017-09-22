Pioneer Valley Regional School football team fights against childhood cancer

We've seen it so many times. A touchdown, perhaps saving a season, but what if a touchdown could save a life?

The Pioneer Valley Regional School in Northfield is taking that pledge, aiming to end childhood cancer one touchdown at a time.

Touchdowns Against Cancer is a nationwide program created last year by Max Preps, a popular source for high school stats and scores, and along with pledge, it and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, it gives teams nationwide 3 games this month to score as many points as they can.

"You say, oh, I want to donate 5 dollars for every touchdown scored, so then whenever you score a touchdown, we then donate the amount of money that we pledged per touchdown," said Jacob Comiskey.

Teams make the pledges, but fans can too, making a donation every touchdown their team scores until September 30th.

Teams, conferences, and states compete to raise the most money, and receive the most pledges.

The Pioneer Valley Regional School is the only school in the state taking part so far, already raising more than 600 dollars. Good for 31st best in the nation.

They raised more than 1,000 dollars last year, earning an "All-American" trophy in the process.

Paul worth is the head coach of the Panthers and told Western Mass News he learned a long time ago that giving back is most important in life.

The team has full support from the school and parents, and will continue to take part going forward.

Touchdowns Against Cancer has raised 80,000 dollars total so far, and these Panthers hope more schools will take part and make a difference.

"I feel like eventually when there are more schools doing it, there will be more of a 'see who can raise more money', which is a good competition, because then everybody wants to raise more money for a good cause."

For any teams and communities out there who want to make a pledge, you still have one week of action to go.

