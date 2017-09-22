Friday Football Fever Scores for 9/22

Tonight on Friday Football Fever there was some great week three action across western Mass and we are going to bring you the highlights from 8 games.
Here are the final scores for 9/22:
Chicopee Comp 42 -- Commerce 8
South Hadley 8 -- Putnam 6
Frontier 35 -- Palmer 6
East Longmeadow 47 -- Agawam 21
Taconic 6 -- Minnechaug 33
Northampton 14 -- Longmeadow 49
Turners Falls 0 -- Greenfield 12
