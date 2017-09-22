Friday Football Fever Scores for 9/22 - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Friday Football Fever Scores for 9/22

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Tonight on Friday Football Fever there was some great week three action across western Mass and we are going to bring you the highlights from 8 games.

Here are the final scores for 9/22:

Chicopee Comp 42 -- Commerce 8

South Hadley 8 -- Putnam 6

Frontier 35 -- Palmer 6

East Longmeadow 47 -- Agawam 21

Taconic 6 -- Minnechaug 33

Northampton 14 -- Longmeadow 49

Turners Falls 0 -- Greenfield 12

