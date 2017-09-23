Big E traffic causing back ups

It's the second weekend of The Big E and large numbers of people are showing up to the fair, causing traffic to back up Saturday.

Trooper Dennehy with the Springfield State Police Barracks told Western Mass News at about noon Saturday, that Exit 13B going to Riverdale Street is all backed up getting onto the off-ramp.

The Western Mass News skycam also showed traffic backed up on the Memorial Bridge going from Springfield into West Springfield.

Trooper Dennehy did note however, that there have been "no problems" on the I-91 Viaduct today and that traffic has been flowing as usual for a weekend day.

West Springfield Police report they've not received any calls about traffic being an issue.

