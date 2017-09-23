50 gallons of sewage dumped onto road in Turners Falls

The Turners Falls Fire Department says 50 gallons of sewage was dumped onto a street from a camper parked inside an "old factory building" and the chief called it "an extreme public health hazard."

This happened Thursday, Fire Chief John Zellmann told Western Mass News, in the area of 15 Rod Shop Rd.

Now the individual allegedly responsible is being taken to court.

"It was in the camper/motor home, in a holding tank, they dumped the holding tank drain into a large cement pit, and then they took a sub pump, lowered it into the pit and then pumped it out through a hole in the wall out into the street," Chief Zellmann explained.

The Fire Department was first notified at around 12:22 p.m. Thursday.

"Got called for somebody dumping a rancid, black looking liquid into the street that smelled like sewage and chemicals," Chief Zellmann told Western Mass News.

When firefighters arrived they could smell the sewage.

"Firefighters found a strong oder of sewage and chemicals, and found a large part of the road wet and the liquid was running down the street, there were several puddles," Chief Zellmann added.

Some of the sewage did make it into nearby wetlands, we're told. There's also a brook nearby as well, but the Fire Department doesn't believe any of the liquid went into it.

A hazmat team was called in and the MassDEP also responded along with the Montague Board of Health.

"Testing was done, air monitoring, soil samples, found out that it was sewage. Oil and rust, hydrogen peroxide, and mineral oil, also mixed in," Chief Zellmann said adding it was, "an extreme public health hazard."

Especially because the sewage was dumped in an area that the public often uses.

"It's part of the bike path, people walk their dogs, people walk there, it's a well-traveled area even though it's remote," Chief Zellmann went on to explain.

The sewage was decontaminated with lime, the Fire Department confirms, "the liquid has been neutralized."

The man allegedly responsible for dumping the sewage is not being identified at this time "due to pending court actions."

The building the camper was in is falling down.

"Camper was inside a building that is falling down. Building Inspector gave an order back in 1994 that no one was supposed to be in it. This is an old factory building. Lot of brick, roof is falling in, bricks falling down in and around the building," noted Chief Zellmann.

The incident remains under investigation.

