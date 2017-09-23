Emergency crews called to house fire in Southampton

A house caught fire in Southampton Saturday afternoon prompting mutual aid to be called in.

The Southampton Police Department confirms crews were called to 216 Pomeroy Meadow Road.

The Fire Deputy told Western Mass News the flames took about an hour to extinguish.

Fortunately, there were no injuries as the homeowner was visiting a next door neighbor at the time.

Easthampton Police confirmed with us Saturday, that an engine from the city was called over to the structure fire to assist Southampton.

The cause has been determined to be electrical by the State Fire Marshal's Office who investigated on scene.

