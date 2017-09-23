Emergency crews called to structure fire in Southampton

Emergency crews have been called to a structure fire in Southampton.

The Southampton Police Department confirms crews were called to 216 Pomeroy Meadow Road Saturday afternoon.

No word yet if anyone was inside the structure when it caught fire.

Easthampton Police confirm an engine from their city has been called in to the scene as well.

Further details weren't immediately available.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and as soon as more details emerge we'll provide an update.

