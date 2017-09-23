Emergency crews called to structure fire in Southampton - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Emergency crews called to structure fire in Southampton

Posted: Updated:
(photo MGN-Online) (photo MGN-Online)
LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Emergency crews have been called to a structure fire in Southampton.

The Southampton Police Department confirms crews were called to 216 Pomeroy Meadow Road Saturday afternoon.

No word yet if anyone was inside the structure when it caught fire.

Easthampton Police confirm an engine from their city has been called in to the scene as well.

Further details weren't immediately available.

Western Mass News will continue to follow this story and as soon as more details emerge we'll provide an update. 

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.