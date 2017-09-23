Mostly clear skies tonight. Sunny with record challenging warmth tomorrow and Monday

While the calendar may say it's fall it's going to feel more like mid-summer with record challenging warmth possible tomorrow and Monday. Our dry and above normal temperature stretch will continue into early next week.

Skies will remain mostly clear as we head into tonight. There will be the potential for some fog as we head toward dawn. Lows tonight will drop back into the middle and upper 50s.

A ridge of high pressure will be overhead Sunday and Monday and our temperatures will max out around 90 both days, possibly tying or breaking records! We will see very little cloud cover, so grab the sunscreen! If you're headed to the beaches to cool off, remember a weakened Jose is still causing dangerous rip currents.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, a back-door cold front will move southward moderating temperatures and bringing a bit more cloud cover. We do remain warm however, with highs in the 80s both days.

Hurricane Maria will be headed up the coast, but offshore next week, but the exact track remains uncertain. At the least, more big swells at the beaches are expected and possibly more clouds farther inland. A trough will move from the Great Lakes by the end of the week with much cooler weather for New England and should also boot Maria out to sea.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.