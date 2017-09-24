Driver trapped in vehicle in rollover crash in Hadley, rescued - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Driver trapped in vehicle in rollover crash in Hadley, rescued

(photos courtesy Hadley Police Department) (photos courtesy Hadley Police Department)
HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Both officers and firefighters were called to the scene of a rollover crash in Hadley Saturday night on Rocky Hill Road.

This was at about 9:49 p.m. 

The Hadley Police Department says they did have to rescue one person from from the vehicle. 

"The driver of the vehicle was entrapped, was ultimately freed by the Jaws of Life, and transported to the hospital with severe injuries," explained police.

But their injuries are, "Not believed to be life threatening," police added.

The road was closed down while emergency crews worked to clear the scene.

The accident remains under investigation by the Hadley Police Department. 

