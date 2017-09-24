The Big E prepares for large crowds in hot weather

It was an extremely busy day at The Big E yesterday as fairgoers broke a 3 year old record for single day attendance. Today...more sun and even warmer weather is in the forecast as the crowds are expected back again.

With the heat, The Big E is taking some precautions to keep you cool while you peruse the grounds today.



Yesterday’s attendance shattered the 2014 single day record of 170,612 with 171,897 people walking through the fair’s gates factor that body heat with temperatures that are expected to reach near if not 90 degrees.

So where can you keep cool?



Head to the Better Living Center, the Young Building and the ESE Museum are all air conditioned and if you were wondering about the animals, inside the Mallary Complex there are oversized fans to help keep the animals cool too and the circus staff has been increased.



The Big E is stepping up the medical capabilities on the grounds as well with an additional doctor and a few nurses at the first aid station. On top of that, there are more medical personnel and firefighters.



Catherine Pappas with The Big E says there will be signs posted at Gates 2 and 9 as well as the Brooks Building reminding fairgoers to stay hydrated too.



One other thing to note, although it may be tough, try and listen out for the PA system as you walk around the fairgrounds…The Big E says they’ll use that to update fairgoers with where cooling stations are and where they can find medical attention should they need it.

