Motorcyclist killed in Springfield crash, identified

A Springfield man was killed Saturday afternoon after his motorcycle crashed into a car.
25-year-old, Jonathan Ortiz-Santiago was rushed to Baystate Medical Center, but once he arrived he did not survive his injuries.
The crash happened around 5:20 Saturday night at Belmont Avenue and Hall Street.
Springfield Police representative, Ryan Walsh, tells Western Mass News that speed was likely a factor.
However, the crash does remain under investigation.
