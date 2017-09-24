Motorcyclist killed in Springfield crash, identified

A Springfield man was killed Saturday afternoon after his motorcycle crashed into a car.

25-year-old, Jonathan Ortiz-Santiago was rushed to Baystate Medical Center, but once he arrived he did not survive his injuries.

The crash happened around 5:20 Saturday night at Belmont Avenue and Hall Street.

Springfield Police representative, Ryan Walsh, tells Western Mass News that speed was likely a factor.

However, the crash does remain under investigation.

