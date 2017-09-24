Motorcyclist killed in Springfield crash, identified - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Motorcyclist killed in Springfield crash, identified

Posted: Updated:
(photo MGN-Online) (photo MGN-Online)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A Springfield man was killed Saturday afternoon after his motorcycle crashed into a car.

25-year-old, Jonathan Ortiz-Santiago was rushed to Baystate Medical Center, but once he arrived he did not survive his injuries.

The crash happened around 5:20 Saturday night at Belmont Avenue and Hall Street.

Springfield Police representative, Ryan Walsh, tells Western Mass News that speed was likely a factor.

However, the crash does remain under investigation.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.