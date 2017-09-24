Summer like warmth on the way this afternoon

While the calendar may say it's fall it's going to feel more like mid-summer with record challenging warmth possible today and tomorrow. Our dry and above normal temperature stretch will continue into early next week.

A ridge of high pressure will be overhead today and tomorrow and our temperatures will max out around 90 both days, possibly tying or breaking records! The record high for today at Westover is 90 set back in 1959 and for tomorrow the record is 99 set in 2007. We will see very little cloud cover, so grab the sunscreen! If you're headed to the beaches to cool off, remember a weakened Jose is still causing dangerous rip currents.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, a back-door cold front will move southward moderating temperatures and bringing a bit more cloud cover. We do remain warm however, with highs in the 80s both days.

Hurricane Maria will be headed up the coast, but offshore next week, but the exact track remains uncertain. At the least, more big swells at the beaches are expected and possibly more clouds farther inland. A trough will move from the Great Lakes by the end of the week with much cooler weather for New England and should also boot Maria out to sea.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved