Property owner speaks out after West Springfield fire that left 23 homeless

The West Springfield Fire department is still trying to find out what caused a fire leaving 23 people homeless.

That fire took hours to put out, but as one victim tells Western Mass News, the impact will be felt for years to come.

Western Mass News spoke with the property owner as he tries to pick up the pieces at both homes that caught fire Friday night on Bosworth Street.

This man has had the worst of luck. After owning properties for decades here in West Springfield, the last 4 years have seen this property catch fire twice alone. His mother in law was also living here when the fire broke out last night, a moment that changed her life forever.

“I had to watch my own building with the flames hitting it, and the heat, and the siding melting off.”

For 86-year-old Lora Oles, the last 24 hours have been filled with nothing but anxiety and fear, after her typical Friday night quickly turned into a nightmare.

Oles was inside her home on Bosworth Street when the house next door suddenly went up in flames.

"The porch across from me was on fire, and I dialed 911," she explained to us.

Thankfully a neighbor beat her to the punch, as West Springfield fire crews got there right away. But it took firefighters two hours to finally put it out, the heavy gusts of wind spreading the flames to Oles' home. Her son-in law, Mark Kraver has owned the property and others like it for decades, and tells Western Mass News there was nothing more they could do.

"If it wasn't a windy night, I think they would've controlled it, but it was just an extremely windy night, and the firemen did the best they could," Kraver said.

23 people, several families, including a girl with autism, are now homeless, but they all made it out with no injuries. For Kraver, it joins a series of truly devastating events in his life as of late. His Bosworth Street property has caught fire before, back in 2014.

Everyone made it out that day too, but sadly they never found a cause. 2 years later, his day-to-day business suffered major smoke damage from a small fire. A month ago, he had a stress related heart attack. Now he's had just 2 hours sleep in the last 24 hours, but he says at the end of the day, his tenants are okay.

"You just keep plugging. It's like anything else. Life is uphill, downhill, it's usually not level for a long period of time. You have your good times, you have your bad times," Kraver notes.

His mother and law is moving in with them, he says. She is very close with their 3 grandchildren. They will use this as an opportunity to bond as a family once more.

A ‘gofundme’ page has been put together by a neighbor down the street, hoping to help any way they can. The goal is a $150,000. You can find it right here, just click.

