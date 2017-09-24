Kidnapping, rape suspect arrested in Chicopee

A Springfield man is facing multiple charges including Kidnapping and Rape after he was arrested in Chicopee Friday.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk reports Terrell Thomas, 38, was taken into custody around 5 p.m.

Police say they were alerted Friday, about a vehicle being tracked in their community by State Police in connection with a kidnapping out of West Springfield.

“This vehicle was in the area of Percy St & Trilby Ave.," explained Wilk.

So a Chicopee officer in an unmarked vehicle, activated his lights when he saw the vehicle pass by and pulled it over. "Additional units arrived. Our officers could not see into the van due to items blocking the windows. Based on the severity of the crime, and visibility, our officers withdrew their firearms," said Wilk.

Police say they saw Thomas with a "tire iron/pry bar" as they ordered him out of the vehicle. He was then escorted by police to a marked cruiser without incident.

Inside the vehicle, officers found a female passenger.

"She was extremely upset and crying and shaking," Wilk reports.

After speaking with her, Thomas was taken into custody. He faces 5 charges including Kidnapping, Aggravated Rape, Larceny Under $250, Intimidation of a Witness, and Carrying a Dangerous Weapon.

Thomas is currently being held at the Ludlow Correctional Center pending his arraignment Monday.

