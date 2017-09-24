2 arrested in connection with a home invasion in Chicopee

Two Chicopee residents have been taken into custody in connection with a home invasion at an apartment on East Main Street.

Jonothan Lafrenaye, 21 and Elizabeth Ryan, 20, were arrested Friday evening.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk says they received the call at around 6:45 p.m. It originally came in as a "Break in progress," he says.

When officers got to the scene the victim met them in the street who told them the suspects had just taken off running towards Maple St.

"He also stated both had been in his apartment and the male was armed with a baseball bat," noted Wilk.

As officers began to investigate and look for the suspects, they soon learned from the victim that the pair were now in a red truck in a parking lot on Maple St.

"They then turned on to Maple and saw the truck attempting to flee," said Wilk.

But it didn't get far before officers managed to stop it.

"Both parties were removed from the vehicle and secured," Wilk added.

Police say Lafrenaye had a knife on him, and they also say they found an opened safe in the backseat, and a baseball bat in the truck bed.

"The victim stated that the suspect, known to him, went to his home, with a bat, forced his way in looking for his previously stolen drugs. The suspect destroyed the inside of the apartment with a bat, then stole the safe and fled," Wilk reports.

Police say Lafrenaye then called Ryan to Maple St. and that Ryan was operating the red truck as they attempted to flee.

"Based on the investigation, both parties were placed under arrest," said Wilk.

Lafrenaye has been charged with Home Invasion, Vandalize Property, Assault w/ Dangerous Weapon, Possession of Class C Drug (Hashish), and Larceny from a Building.

Ryan faces one charge of Accessory After the Fact. Both were booked at the Chicopee Police Department and are expected to be arraigned in Chicopee District Court on Monday.

