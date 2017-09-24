Local family waits to hear from loved ones in Puerto Rico

The entire island of Puerto Rico remains powerless following the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria. The impact was felt directly by millions and now the waiting game has begun for many right in here in western Mass., who have yet to hear from their loved ones since Wednesday.

Western Mass News spoke with a family Saturday on how they're dealing with this increasingly stressful situation.

“Where's my family right now? What are they going through? Are they eating? Are they well? I haven't heard from anybody. Absolutely anybody,” Lourdes Pabon Cruz from Springfield tells us.

(Not a word?) “Not a word.”

Images of loved ones are all some have left to cling to.

“My mom, my sister, my nieces, my nephews. Mostly all my family. Aunts, uncles...,” says Lourdes.

Jonathan Nieves, who is from Puerto Rico and speaks Spanish, told Western Mass News through a translator that he’s been trying to contact his family there too. Including his grandfather, his brother, and his sister.

Just days ago, Hurricane Maria made landfall.

“Just looking at the pictures. Just like....sometimes a picture says one thing but in reality when you're there it's devastated,” Lourdes explains.

Ever since, communication has been scarce at best as the feeling of hopelessness grows for the family members thousands of miles away.

(And you haven't been able to contact them, right?) “He's tried calling,” the translator for Jonathan says … “no signal. Text, no signal.”

While they wait, life-saving supplies are being donated across the Commonwealth. But for Jonathan who left Puerto Rico just 5 days ago following Irma, he's been left wondering about the people he just left behind.

“He's scared. He's trying to think for the best,” Jonathan’s translator tells Western Mass News.

The best, something Lourdes says she knows her family will be her only hope… to hear it from them and soon.

“Once we hear their voices and know that their okay, then we know, like I said they're warriors. They'll survive. It's just knowing that they are alive,” she explains.

If you would like to help, a local radio station is taking donations for Hurricane Maria victims, just click here!

