State awards $1.8M in grants for recreational trails

PALMER, Mass. (AP) - Hikers, bikers and snowmobilers across Massachusetts are celebrating the announcement of $1.8 million in grants to build and improve recreational trails across the state.

The grants announced last week for 49 projects will be used to build more than 10 miles of new trails and improve more than 150 miles of existing trails.

Improvements will include trail drainage; surfacing and erosion control; structure construction; signage and kiosks; the purchase of trail maintenance equipment; and making trails fully accessible.

One of the largest grants is $100,000 to the towns of Abington and Rockland to fund the second phase of a project aimed at expanding and improving the Hanover Branch Rail Line.

The Savoy Kanary Kats Snowmobile Club is getting a $166,000 grant to fund the purchase of a new trail grooming machine.

