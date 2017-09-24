After a record warm afternoon more record challenging heat on the way tomorrow

While the calendar may say it's fall it's going to continue to feel more like mid-summer with record challenging warmth possible again tomorrow. Our dry and above normal temperature stretch will continue into early next week.

Clear skies are on the way once again tonight though it will not be as cool as the last few nights. Overnight lows will fall back into the lower 60s.

A ridge of high pressure will remain overhead tomorrow and our temperatures will max out around 90 again! The record high for tomorrow at Westover in Chicopee is 88 set in 2007. We will see very little cloud cover, so grab the sunscreen! If you're headed to the beaches to cool off, remember a weakened Jose is still causing dangerous rip currents.

By Tuesday and Wednesday, a back-door cold front will move southward moderating temperatures and bringing a bit more cloud cover. We do remain warm however, with highs in the 80s both days.

Hurricane Maria will be headed up the coast, but offshore next week, but the exact track remains uncertain. At the least, more big swells at the beaches are expected and possibly more clouds farther inland. A trough will move from the Great Lakes by the end of the week with much cooler weather for New England and should also boot Maria out to sea.

