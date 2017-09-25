Man in critical condition following crash in Holyoke

A man remains in critical condition following a crash in Holyoke early this morning.

Holyoke police responded to 728 Main Street around 2:20 Monday morning, to find a heavily damaged and smoking vehicle that had collided into a telephone pole before crashing into a building.

Initially, police called for "a Jaws of Life response to extricate the man from the wreckage," Captain Kevin Cavagnac with the Holyoke Fire Department said.

But according to Cavagnac, police were able to pull the unresponsive man from the wreckage before the Holyoke Fire Department and Action Ambulance arrived.

The man was rushed to Baystate Medical Trauma Center, according to Cavagnac, where he remains in critical condition.

Holyoke police confirmed with Western Mass News that the area of 728 Main Street is expected to be closed until mid-morning as crews work to replace the damaged telephone pole.

Police said the building damaged was Marcus Printing, but could not provide estimates in damages. They did confirm, however, that the building inspector would be there later to assess.

Western Mass News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.