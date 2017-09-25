Car fire in Springfield spreads to porch, remains under investigation

A car fire that spread to a porch remains under investigation by the Springfield Fire Department.

Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said they responded to 57 Lyons Street around 3:44 Monday morning to find a 2004 Nissan Maxima on fire.

Leger said the flames spread to the porch and siding at the rear of the building causing an evacuation of the three family home.

According to Leger, the damage was contained to the exterior of the home causing roughly 10 thousand dollars in damages.

All of the tenants to the building were able to return.

