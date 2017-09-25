Car fire in Springfield spreads to porch, remains under investig - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

JUST IN

Car fire in Springfield spreads to porch, remains under investigation

Posted: Updated:
Springfield Fire Department photo Springfield Fire Department photo
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

A car fire that spread to a porch remains under investigation by the Springfield Fire Department.

Dennis Leger, aide to Springfield's fire commissioner, said they responded to 57 Lyons Street around 3:44 Monday morning to find a 2004 Nissan Maxima on fire.

Leger said the flames spread to the porch and siding at the rear of the building causing an evacuation of the three family home.

According to Leger, the damage was contained to the exterior of the home causing roughly 10 thousand dollars in damages.

All of the tenants to the building were able to return.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.