A child has died after hit and run in Springfield

A man is in custody following a fatal hit and run on Breckwood Boulevard in Springfield on Sunday night involving two children.

Springfield police told Western Mass News that they responded to the area of 81 Breckwood Boulevard around 7:15 Sunday evening to find two victims of a hit and run, both of which were children. They were each transported to the hospital according to police.

But police have now just confirmed with Western Mass News that one of the children succumbed to their injuries.

At this time, the ages and identities of the children have yet to be released.

Captain Labelle, of the Springfield Police Department, said that the man responsible has been taken into custody and will appear at Springfield District Court today. His identity has yet to be released as well.

Neighbors tell Western Mass News that Breckwood Boulevard is dangerous and that sadly, this isn’t the first fatal accident to happen in this area.

"This is the second person that has been killed that I know of on this street from the speeding,” Rose Lopez, said. “They go pretty fast down here, and with the parked cars on the side, sometimes it's a split second to hit the car that's parked in front of our house, or hit whatever else could be in front of you."

Breckwood Boulevard is now open to normal traffic, according to police.

