Sixth grader killed in Springfield hit-and-run identified

A sixth grader is dead following a hit and run crash Sunday night in Springfield.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that around 7:15 p.m. Sunday, a 13 year old boy and another youth were hit by a vehicle while crossing Breckwood Blvd. in Springfield.

The 13 year old, identified by the Hampden Co. District Attorney's office as Nathaniel Acevedo of Springfield, was pronounced dead at Baystate Medical Center.

Walsh noted that the other youth is expected to be okay.

Investigators have arrested Joshua Cutler, 35, of Springfield on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident.

James Leydon, spokesperson for the D.A.'s office, said that Cutler is is being held on $35,000 bail and that the bail includes conditions such as GPS monitoring, not consuming alcohol or drugs, and to submit to drug testing.

"[Cutler] is currently being held for 90 days as his bail has been revoked from a previous case," Leydon added. Dozens of family members were at court Monday to show support for each other as the mourn the loss of a young life and seek justice for him. Family members told us that Acevedo loved to play basketball and always lit up a room. He was funny and loved watching sports. Family members want justice for the man who police said hit the boys as they were crossing the street and then fled the scene. His older sister told Western Mass News that she and her little brother were very, very close. "I just want justice for my brother to be honest. I want the man that hit him and left the scene to pay for what he did and I'm gonna make sure he pays for it. We're all here to make sure he pays for it. Not for no drama, nothing like that. We just want to see him behind bars. You took a wonderful kid. He was wonderful. He was funny, he was annoying sometimes," said Angie Acevedo. Angie Acevedo told us that her strength comes from knowing that her little brother will always be in her heart. Springfield Public Schools spokesperson Azell Cavaan said in a statement: "Our hearts and prayers are with Nathaniel’s family during this unimaginable, difficult time. Nathaniel was a member of the Duggan family with many friends and he was loved by students and staff. The school has been in close contact with the family and has made counseling services available to students."

The incident remains under investigation by Springfield Police and members of the Hampden County District Attorney's office.

