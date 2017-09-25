Mid-summer heat continues today

It's a comfortable start to the day but the heat was on this weekend! We got up to 91 yesterday breaking the old record of 90 and the mid-summer heat stays with us through Wednesday!

A ridge of high pressure will remain in charge shooting temperatures to near 90 again this afternoon. The record high for today at Westover in Chicopee is 88 set in 2007.

Tomorrow and Wednesday will remain very warm and muggy with temperatures reaching well into the 80s to near 90.

A cold front will put an end to the heat and will prevent Hurricane Maria from moving up the coast. Maria is a category 1 storm and is slowly drifting north towards the Carolina coast. However the bulk of the storm will stay off shore then get booted out-to-sea quickly, later this week.

This front will bring us a few showers late Wednesday into Thursday morning, although we are not expecting much rain, then a much cooler and drier air mass move in behind it. Temperatures will be much more seasonable by the end of the week.

Copyright 2016 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.